xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement
Advertisement

Baltimore Archdiocese taking unnecessary risks with teachers’ lives | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Aug 17, 2020 10:34 AM
Calvert Hall College in Towson is the oldest Catholic high school in the Baltimore area and, unlike its public school counterparts, will be open for in-class learning this fall.
Calvert Hall College in Towson is the oldest Catholic high school in the Baltimore area and, unlike its public school counterparts, will be open for in-class learning this fall. (Matt Button / Baltimore Sun Media/Baltimore Sun Media)

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate in Maryland, it is sad to hear that Archbishop William W. Lori and the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s school board are requiring Catholic school teachers to return to the classroom (”Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic schools announce detailed plan for students’ return,” July 24). This decision will most certainly jeopardize teachers’ lives as well as their mental health in this turbulent environment while injecting more chaos into an already chaotic situation.

Teachers will have to teach students both in the classroom and remotely online at the same time while dealing with the usual tasks and disruptions associated with that ,such as hand sanitizing, proper mask placement, bathroom trips, recesses, lost articles, other health matters, plus a myriad of other problems. And they will have to do these things all while attempting to maintain a 6-foot distance.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the idea that children’s mental health will be better served by being back in school is a false narrative. There will be no camaraderie to be had with their classmates. The Archdiocesan Board of Education and Archbishop Lori are playing Russian Roulette with lives, both young and old. In my view, it is a clear case of reckless endangerment.

Elizabeth M. Pryor, Towson
Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Recommended on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement