Baltimore Archdiocese taking unnecessary risks with teachers’ lives | READER COMMENTARY

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to escalate in Maryland, it is sad to hear that Archbishop William W. Lori and the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s school board are requiring Catholic school teachers to return to the classroom (”Archdiocese of Baltimore Catholic schools announce detailed plan for students’ return,” July 24). This decision will most certainly jeopardize teachers’ lives as well as their mental health in this turbulent environment while injecting more chaos into an already chaotic situation.
Teachers will have to teach students both in the classroom and remotely online at the same time while dealing with the usual tasks and disruptions associated with that ,such as hand sanitizing, proper mask placement, bathroom trips, recesses, lost articles, other health matters, plus a myriad of other problems. And they will have to do these things all while attempting to maintain a 6-foot distance.
Furthermore, the idea that children’s mental health will be better served by being back in school is a false narrative. There will be no camaraderie to be had with their classmates. The Archdiocesan Board of Education and Archbishop Lori are playing Russian Roulette with lives, both young and old. In my view, it is a clear case of reckless endangerment.
Elizabeth M. Pryor, Towson
