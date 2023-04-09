Church should care less about itself, more about its flock | READER COMMENTARY

I read the recent article, “Report shows ‘astonishing’ depravity in sexual abuse of more than 600 in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese” (April 5), about the long years of abuse and torture inflicted on children in Baltimore’s Catholic archdiocese. As a non-Catholic, what struck me was the discrepancy in what survivors want and seek and what the Catholic Church wants and seeks.

The church is completely and constantly concerned about its own survival. Even as it shields the perpetrators of the horrific abuses, it thinks only of itself. As an institution, the Catholic Church is in pursuit of being around in the future as it has been around in the past, for centuries, and it doesn’t want to be bankrupted by justice for the abused children.

Advertisement

Despite the pedophilia its priests have brazenly committed, the church views itself as being above the laws of the laity. In the case of the Catholic Church, the cover-up is as much a crime as the pedophilia itself. It seems that the entire legal system of the state of Maryland was complicit with the Catholic Church at one time or another in not protecting the abused and in shielding the abusers. That kind of slavish adoration of the spiritual “fathers” has been horribly misplaced. Liturgical vestments and elaborate ceremonies parade above the church’s purulence to enchant and entrap congregants into believing that somehow priests are empowered by God to be intermediaries in their spiritual journeys. Nothing could be further from the truth.

About the Maryland AG’s report, Archbishop William Lori is quoted as saying, “I think Holy Week is a good time for this to be released because it is time we have to come to terms with a betrayal of trust and a time when we lay this at the feet of the crucified Jesus and beg for forgiveness.” His language is another way of saying, “What’s done is done. Let’s move on. No matter what, the church must go on.”

Advertisement

Archbishop Lori sullies the feet of the crucified Jesus by placing the Catholic Church’s dirt there. Gov. Wes Moore can correct that injustice by signing the Child Victims Act that will allow survivors to sue their abusers with no statute of limitation to restrain them.

— Usha Nellore, Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.