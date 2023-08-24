Who is responsible for job discrimination at CRS? | READER COMMENTARY

Catholic Relief Services has provided extraordinary services to people all over the planet for many years and at quite low overhead costs. CRS’s ability to rapidly assist victims of environmental and other disasters has been remarkable. However, CRS has disgracefully persevered in attempting to revoke and deny health care coverage it had granted to the husband of an employee CRS recruited to move to Baltimore (“Job protections based on sex or gender identity do not extend to sexual orientation, Maryland’s top court rules,” Aug. 15).

It’s hard not to see the malignant heavy hand of the organization’s ultimate overseers, the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, with our local prelate, Archbishop William E. Lori particularly as the driving factor. The conference has for years pursued an ideological agenda far to the right of U.S. Catholics, at odds with Pope Francis’ teachings and exhortations and closely hewing to whichever are the current talking points of Fox News and the reactionary Republican Party.

Advertisement

It’s a shame to see such an exemplary institution as CRS apparently forced to spend so many widow’s mites — the donations of so many generous people to its work — to push the misguided political agenda of the bishops.

— Andrew Tomlinson, Baltimore

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.