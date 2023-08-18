The employee ‘purity test’ at CRS | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun had reported on the discriminatory treatment of a gay employee practiced by Catholic Relief Services some time ago. As a result, I suspended donations and now donate to CARE. The CRS case went through the court system but CRS was not happy with the results so they took the time and money donated by decent people to pursue an appeal (”Job protections based on sex or gender identity do not extend to sexual orientation, Maryland’s top court rules,” Aug. 15).

Does CRS conduct purity tests on all employee or do they only discriminate against gay employees? Are we to believe that all Catholic entities should be able to discriminate? Why would CRS be able to continue to enjoy tax exempt status when they cherry pick the targets of their hate and bias?

In the past, I would donate to the Little Sisters of the Poor but stopped when they engaged the nonprofit now known as Becket Law to represent their desire to control the health care of female employees. These sanctimonious bigots have become too powerful. It’s time to rein them in in the interest of common decency.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

