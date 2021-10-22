Baltimore should not be fighting prayer rally | READER COMMENTARY

After the Catholic prayer rally won the right through the legal system to protest during the upcoming U.S. Conference of Bishops meeting in Baltimore, it is egregious that city officials still seek to prohibit this prayerful assembly (”Bannon and Yiannopoulos in Baltimore? Yawn,” Oct. 14).
I attended the rally in 2018 and it was a day of group prayer with respected Catholic speakers. It was a means for Catholics to assemble and pray for the Church that we love. Surely, it goes against free speech and our First Amendment rights to cancel our day of peaceful and prayerful assembly.
This is not the America that I grew up in and love. Let freedom ring!
Edie Szyperski, Raleigh, North Carolina
