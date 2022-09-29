Marriage or the priesthood, a painful choice | READER COMMENTARY

In relating his journey from ordained priest to married man (“Priesthood, family life complement one another,” Sept. 17) Pete McIver personalizes the struggle of those men who feel a call to both ministry and married life. Choosing is painful, especially when it means being forced to leave the priesthood in order to marry the one with whom there is a special bond of love.

“Father” Pete is to be commended for the period of intense discernment he undertook before relinquishing his active ministry as associate pastor of the community of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Baltimore. The members lovingly supported him in prayer as he celebrated Mass for the last time as an official member of the Catholic clergy. Father Joe Muth, the pastor, left the door wide-open to welcome him back.

And back he came. Pete never abandoned the people of St. Matthew’s, nor did they abandon the one who had walked with them through “some of life’s sacred moments.” He returned to minister in a new way along with his wife Debbie, a longtime member of the church. The people who arrived for Sunday Mass on the three occasions when the substitute priest did not appear, full-heartedly took part in a Communion service lead by “Father” Pete who unhesitatingly accepted the invitation to minister to them.

On a personal note, during the 43 years of our marriage, my husband, Ed Sommerfeldt, a former Jesuit, practiced an active ministry as a professor at Coppin State University and during retirement, as a tutor and mentor at Our Daily Bread Employment Center.

When the people of St. Matthew’s joyously raise their voices in singing “All Are Welcome in This Place,” they are proclaiming and celebrating their diversity and inclusivity. Is the Catholic Church listening?

— M.N. Sommerfeldt, Parkville

