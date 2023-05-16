Has The Baltimore Sun turned anti-Catholic? | READER COMMENTARY

Clergy abuse victim Marc Floto, at podium, of Westminster is comforted by his wife Melissa, right, as he shares his experiences during a news conference with attorneys Adam Stater, left, and Ben Crump, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Baltimore. After Maryland lawmakers recently passed legislation eliminating the statute of limitations for child sex abuse lawsuits amid increased scrutiny of the Archdiocese of Baltimore, Crump announced a series of civil claims he plans to bring on behalf of victims. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/AP)

The Baltimore Sun’s recent editorial, “Catholic Church cover-up continues; Baltimore Archdiocese still protecting those accused of wrongdoing” (May 12), once again spotlights the history of sexual abuse by Baltimore archdiocesan clergy “dating back to the 40s [80 years].” To a certain extent, The Sun’s coverage is appropriate. But how much?

The emphasis this time is five non-abusing clergymen who, according to The Sun, covered up and protected the abusers. Their names had been previously redacted in the report, but “unmasked” by The Sun.

The implication is that their fault is in hiding rather than revealing the names of abusers. Were their actions a “fault” or perhaps a kindness born of their ministry to love the sinner, seek redemption for the sinner through counseling, offer help for healing to the credibly abused and hope that the abuser would sin no more? Their motive, one might hope, was help not hindrance and mercy, not condemnation.

The editorial plus excessive coverage in The Sun generally smacks of anti-Catholicism. Most instances of abuse occurred in the 1960s and 1970s, coinciding with the social upheaval of the sexual revolution. Current knowledgeable authorities within the Baltimore archdiocese and others agree that today instances of abuse are almost zero.

Furthermore, instances of child abuse in other religions abound. Why then continue the blinding glare of the spotlight on the Catholic Church? In fairness to the Catholic Church, isn’t it time to turn it off, or at least down? Doing so would be an act of good faith.

— Don Killgallon, Cockeysville

