Vatican must abandon discrimination | READER COMMENTARY

It is time for the Catholic Church to experience conversion. The values in its current pronouncements and its sordid history are reprehensible, but can be changed. I am 68 years old and was baptized at 3 months old. I attended nine years of Catholic elementary-middle school and four years of high school. I can remember the days of being told to sit in the back of the church. Some churches required that Blacks wait until all whites were served communion first before their fellow Catholics of color received it.