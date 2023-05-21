Churchgoers must demand answers from Catholic leaders | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The media deserves immense credit for its diligence and time-consuming effort to out the redacted information in the Maryland Attorney General’s report on clergy abuse. Subsequently, reporters visited the church locations where those exposed individuals were routinely carrying out their weekend priestly dutie,s and most of the churchgoers interviewed appeared to have been brainwashed into thinking nothing was wrong in their parish.

This is called grooming. The parishioners did not show anger, frustration or disappointment. As long as said priest comes out on the altar, says Mass and delivers a Sunday homily on an inconsequential topic, everybody breathes a sigh of relief and everything is OK once more (”Catholic archbishop reverses Towson parish transfer of priest identified in AG’s investigation,” May 12).

Advertisement

Parishioners of those priests need to examine why they are attending Mass. To fulfill their Sunday obligation? To be closer to God? Curiosity?

Traditional Catholics in those places are in denial. None of their comments to reporters made sense in the situation. They are willing to believe in the new “big lie.”

Advertisement

Why are redacted but now exposed Officials A through E not being questioned every time they step out of their holy places of silence and secrets?

Mercy Ridge retirement community in Timonium seems to be the dumping ground for wayward priests. They live there for free. Aren’t the other residents concerned? Have they all been groomed by the nice priest down the hall?

Where is the outrage? If we don’t acknowledge the insanity of this situation, I guess it doesn’t exist?

This is repugnant. Catholics, take your chapel veils and blinders off. This is really happening. Do not be an enabler to those who have harmed others. You know better.

— Gemma Hoskins, Ocean City

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.