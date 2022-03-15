‘Hubris and cruelty’ from Catholic leaders | READER COMMENTARY

Hundreds of people rally in support of abortion rights at Lawyers Mall outside the Maryland State House in October 2021. (Barbara Haddock Taylor)

In Saturday’s Sun, three Catholic bishops write against legislation to protect abortion access in Maryland (“Catholic leaders: Maryland bill would ‘expand an already extreme abortion landscape,’” March 12). With no trace of irony, they say that each woman should be able to make a “true decision” about her own future, albeit one that does not allow her any choice but to continue an unplanned pregnancy.

Evidently, these three aging, celibate men feel they should be able to determine the fates of the “marginalized” women on behalf of whom they write. They leave the reader to wonder how such astounding paternalism fits into their alleged goal of “lifting up every woman.”

The hubris and cruelty of men such as these are precisely why Maryland needs to enshrine abortion rights in its constitution.

Carrie Montague, Sparks

