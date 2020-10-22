Conservative Catholics are the ones showing bias | READER COMMENTARY

Catholic institutions have benefited from their tax exempt status. Father Lombardi claims that liberal Catholics are “widely accepted” whereas “orthodox Catholics” are outcast." I had not heard the term, “orthodox Catholic,” until a week ago when it was used to describe Judge Barrett. At first, I was concerned that Judge Barrett belonged to a sub group of Catholics and I feared that might mean that her allegiance was to a cult. I have studied more about the group, and, although it is not something I would be interested in, I see it as being less suspect than I had originally thought.