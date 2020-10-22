Conservative Catholics are the ones showing bias | READER COMMENTARY

Father John J. Lombardi begins his recent commentary by using the term, “devout Catholic” (“Amy Coney Barrett and who is considered a good Catholic," Oct. 19). I have seen the word “devout” to describe many Catholics including former Vice President Joe Biden. The use of this adjective appears to based on the assumption that one is simply a member of the Catholic Church and attends mass on a regular basis. If that is the case, I know many Catholics who might be described as devout. It really isn’t a very high bar.
Father Lombardi talks about the Irish parade in New York. It really is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Father Lombardi points out how far Catholics have come and many have reached the highest levels of government. I believe that anti-Catholic bias has been at a minimum for the past few generations. One will occasionally hear some disparaging comments about ritual or the most recent Catholic scandal but I don’t believe that Catholics are precluded from meeting their educational and professional goals in our country.
Catholic institutions have benefited from their tax exempt status. Father Lombardi claims that liberal Catholics are “widely accepted” whereas “orthodox Catholics” are outcast." I had not heard the term, “orthodox Catholic,” until a week ago when it was used to describe Judge Barrett. At first, I was concerned that Judge Barrett belonged to a sub group of Catholics and I feared that might mean that her allegiance was to a cult. I have studied more about the group, and, although it is not something I would be interested in, I see it as being less suspect than I had originally thought.
I believe that the main concern regarding Judge Barrett is her strict adherence to the concepts of originalism and textualism. Judge Barrett has written that Catholic jurists should recuse themselves in matters in which the law and religious doctrine have a conflict. In that case, she was referring to capital punishment. If affirmed, I would certainly expect Judge Barrett to recuse herself in cases involving Roe v. Wade. If she were to weigh in on that matter, it would mean that she is simply a liar with no credibility or integrity.
It appears that Father Lombardi is bemoaning how conservative Catholics are treated. I believe that conservative Catholics are the ones driving a wedge between themselves and other Catholics and I believe that Father Lombardi has proven my point in this biased op-ed.
Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.