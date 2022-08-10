Catholics don’t automatically agree with their priests | READER COMMENTARY

In this handout photo provided by the Italian National Police, an aerial view of St. Peter's Square and Via della Conciliazione is seen as Pope Francis leads a Canonization Mass in which John Paul II and John XXIII are to be declared saints on April 27, 2014 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Massimo Sestini/Italian National Police via Getty Images) (Handout / )

While I agree with the rest of Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Alito laments loss of faith, but it’s the Supreme Court’s credibility he should worry about” (Aug. 5), Catholics still attending mass regularly do not automatically agree with every word said as many battered priests can verify and certainly not with evangelicals.

Come, listen, and, unless you are deaf, you cannot miss the sound of eyeballs rolling.

Advertisement

— Bernard Hayes, White Marsh

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.