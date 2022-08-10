Catholics don’t automatically agree with their priests | READER COMMENTARY

While I agree with the rest of Dan Rodricks’ recent column, “Alito laments loss of faith, but it’s the Supreme Court’s credibility he should worry about” (Aug. 5), Catholics still attending mass regularly do not automatically agree with every word said as many battered priests can verify and certainly not with evangelicals.
Come, listen, and, unless you are deaf, you cannot miss the sound of eyeballs rolling.
— Bernard Hayes, White Marsh
