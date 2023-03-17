Support victims of child abuse (and ignore archbishop’s misrepresentations) | READER COMMENTARY

Donna Von Den Bosch, of Reading, Pennsylvania listens as Gemma Hoskins, former Archbishop Keough High School student and advocate, speaks at a joint press conference in Baltimore with Jenner Law, P.C., Grant & Eisenhofer, P.A. and their clients, Dec. 7, 2022. Von Den Bosch is a survivor of sexual abuse. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun) (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun )

Archbishop William Lori is causing great harm by advocating against a law calling for accountability for the crimes committed against citizens of Maryland by members of the clergy (“Honor the victims of child sexual abuse by boycotting Baltimore’s archbishop,” Jan. 4). Lori’s argument appears to be that private entities should enjoy the same protection as the government employees who are covered by sovereign immunity. As a former government employee, I would be covered by sovereign immunity as long as I was acting within the scope of my position. Had I assaulted a member of the public, the state would not defend me, nor would they be responsible for the damages paid. That would be on me.

So, here’s the question: Does Lori have any understanding of what he is peddling, or is he deliberately lying? I certainly hope that Maryland legislators will ignore Lori’s claim and vote for the passage of the Child Victims Act (“Key Maryland Senate committee OKs Child Victims Act, survivors ‘vindicated,’” March 10). We don’t want another generation of Catholic children to be victims of systemic failure in the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

It’s well past time for the victims to be given the justice they deserve.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

