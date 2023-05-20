Don’t label serious journalism as anti-Catholic | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Archbishop William E. Lori during Easter Sunday mass at Cathedral of Mary Our Queen one week after the Maryland Attorney General issued its long-awaited report on clerical sexual abuse and torture of more than 600 young people within the Archdiocese of Baltimore over an 80-year span. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun) (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

Anti-Catholicism existed in this land prior to the establishment of the Republic and is a relatively weak force in today’s world. A recent letter writer criticizes the extensive coverage by The Baltimore Sun on the very serious issue of abuse and cover-up but provides no example of poor or incorrect reporting (”Has The Baltimore Sun turned anti-Catholic?” May 16).

The writer claims that Catholic authorities and “others” have advised him that “today’s instances of abuse are almost zero.” Almost? The implication is that the “authorities” have been successful in reducing the number of abusers and cases of abuse but that abuse has not been eliminated. Is this satisfactory? I am stunned that the writer shows absolutely no concern for the victims and their families.

Apparently, the writer just wants this story to go away. Had the Archdiocese of Baltimore handled this crisis in a truly pastoral and honest manner, we would not be where we are today. I am more than satisfied with The Sun’s coverage of this very sad issue and I deplore the idea that serious journalism should be censored.

— Edward McCarey McDonnell, Baltimore

