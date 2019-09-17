Cathi Forbes would be a good delegate to represent Towson

Cathi Forbes is the kind of leader we need. Her experience at the community, county and state levels runs deep. For more than a decade, she’s led Towson Families United. The organization successfully campaigned against school overcrowding and helped secure funds for the construction of two new schools and major renovations of three others. She’s also worked with Maryland General Assembly members to pass a hybrid school board bill and demonstrated her commitment to our community by advocating for a host of important issues from fair housing to marriage equality.