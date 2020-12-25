Cats belong indoors | READER COMMENTARY

PETA is hopeful that some good can come from the violent, terrifying death experienced by Miss Pearl (“‘She was one of a kind’: Annapolis Maritime Museum working cat Miss Pearl killed by a dog earlier this month,” Dec. 21). We urge everyone to keep their cats safe indoors where family members belong.
There is no such thing as an “outdoor cat.” Cats left outside to fend for themselves often fall victim to other animals — as Miss Pearl did — as well as cars, cruel people, parasites and disease. As reported in The Baltimore Sun in April, one cat left to roam outdoors had to be euthanized when he began vomiting and lost use of his legs after ingesting poison that may have been fed to him. In December 2019, the local CBS affiliate reported that two apparently homeless cats were found suffering from severe chemical burns which were believed to be intentional. One month earlier in Hagerstown, a man was arrested after a witness reported seeing him stomp an “outdoor” kitten to death. And PETA’s records of incidents like these are, sadly, extensive.
Cats can safely enjoy the outdoors from an enclosed patio or fenced yard under their guardian’s supervision. Some cats even enjoy going for walks on a harness and leash. And for people who are looking for humane mouse removal methods, PETA offers a wealth of information on its website.
Teresa Chagrin, Norfolk, Virginia
The writer is manager of animal care and control issues for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.
