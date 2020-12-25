Cats belong indoors | READER COMMENTARY

There is no such thing as an “outdoor cat.” Cats left outside to fend for themselves often fall victim to other animals — as Miss Pearl did — as well as cars, cruel people, parasites and disease. As reported in The Baltimore Sun in April, one cat left to roam outdoors had to be euthanized when he began vomiting and lost use of his legs after ingesting poison that may have been fed to him. In December 2019, the local CBS affiliate reported that two apparently homeless cats were found suffering from severe chemical burns which were believed to be intentional. One month earlier in Hagerstown, a man was arrested after a witness reported seeing him stomp an “outdoor” kitten to death. And PETA’s records of incidents like these are, sadly, extensive.