How to turn strangers into friends | READER COMMENTARY

Over 10 years ago, my friend was riding the light rail into Baltimore every day. She was new to the area and knew no one so she started a conversation with one of the other commuters. Each day, she spoke to a new person. Soon, there were six ladies who didn’t know each other but decided to have lunch together. To this day, this group still meets once a month. I call it my “eclectic lunch bunch” since each one came from a different background and the conversations were so diverse.

Some ladies have moved on, new ladies have joined, but it all started with a conversation on the light rail (”David Brooks: Why your social life is not what it should be,” Aug. 26).

Advertisement

— Dotty Carpenter, Reisterstown

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.