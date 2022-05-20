Cartoons should represent reality | READER COMMENTARY

The recent cartoon depicting Democrats as do-nothing money-grabbing politicians was really funny, but not for the reasons intended (“Up, up and away … to a fundraiser,” May 18).

We’ve got Republicans hawking their wares at white-nationalist-sponsored rallies or spewing creative theories about cocaine fueled orgies, critical race theory, abortion policy and, oh yeah, the stolen election that never was, and The Baltimore Sun thinks that this cartoon represents reality?

Isn’t there supposed to be some correlation between the subject matter and the truth, albeit enhanced through the use of parody, irony or exaggeration?

— Neil Rauch, Baltimore

