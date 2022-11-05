Time to run less liberal political cartoons | READER COMMENTARY

I take exception to the never-ending political cartoons pushing the liberal agenda (”Trick or treat,” Oct. 31). Why not just make your slogan, “All the liberal talking points you need to hear?”

In one recent cartoon, “Halloween’s over, back to the regular monsters” (Nov. 1), Walt Handelsman lists four items all leaning in one direction. Why not have these four: The border is not secure. Crime is up. Worst K-12 test scores. Highest inflation in four decades. Or does that conflict with The Baltimore Sun editorial board’s biased agenda?

— Jerry Solomon, Naples, Florida

