NY Times wrong to turn away from cartoonists

As an editorial cartoonist, I believe the New York Times decision to stop using cartoons in their international edition is not only disappointing but disturbing (“KAL: New York Times shows arrogance and cowardice by dropping editorial cartoons,” June 13).

"Gore the ox" single-panel cartoons have been around since ink first kissed paper. Visual commentary and satire have always been an asset to newspapers and their readership. The exposure of hypocrisy in our times is needed more now than ever with the miscreant currently in the White House.

The decision snacks of cowardice and a victory for said miscreant.

Walt Carr, Columbia

Become a subscriber today to support editorial writing like this. Start getting full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.