Please don’t mock older women | READER COMMENTARY

I found the recent editorial cartoon regarding mask wearing insensitive (”A medical condition,” Dec. 11). The first frame was an exaggerated depiction of an older woman. The woman stated having a medical condition as her reason for not wearing a mask while shopping. The second shows her on a hospital ventilator with a health care worker saying, “She was right … eventually.”
Since the start of the pandemic, the older population has been the largest group willing to wear masks, while those under 40 years old were not. The 55-and-older age group has experienced the most COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began. Why depict an older woman? Meanwhile, should the workers in the second frame be insulting or shaming her? There have been and always will be rule breakers. One may want to see them punished for breaking the rules but is contracting a potential life threatening virus the punishment one seeks to evoke?
Educating the public on the necessity of mask wearing and of following of all other Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, as well as being an example to family, neighbors, co-workers and others encountered in other settings will have a more positive effect than using distasteful humor. I am a mask wearer and encourage others to do the same.
D. Owen, Edgewood
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.