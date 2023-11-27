Recalling the first lady who swung a hammer in Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Jimmy Carter blows away sawdust as he cuts a piece of wood with assistance from his wife Rosalynn as they labored with other Habitat for Humanity volunteers inside a home on the 2400 block of Jefferson Street in East Baltimore. The former first lady died on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at the age of 96 in Plains, Georgia. (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun). (Amy Davis/Baltimore Sun)

In the spring of 1992, both Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter attended a large luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor having responded to an invitation to support Habitat for Humanity in rebuilding houses in the struggling Sandtown community. It was quite a celebration (”Reactions to the death of Rosalynn Carter, former first lady and global humanitarian,” Nov. 19).

But what blew folks away was in June of that year when the Carters returned for a day of work and they both really worked, with former President Carter in particular impressing everyone with his hammer skills as they framed up the house. He spoke from the pulpit that night at New Shiloh Church (”When Jimmy Carter came to Baltimore’s Sandtown neighborhood,” Feb. 23).

Requiems for famous public figures raise many issues as they commemorate famous individuals but with all that I prefer to remember Rosalynn and Jimmy Carter simply for their day of woodworking n Baltimore, testifying for their fellow citizens in Sandtown.

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

