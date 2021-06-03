xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Is Carroll County for whites only? | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jun 03, 2021 3:28 PM
Carroll County workers Floyd Welty, left, and Rick Barber install a barn quilt at Hirt Tree Farm in Westminster last November. The quilt is one of the latest installations in the Carroll County Barn Quilt Trail, a collaborative project undertaken by the Carroll County Arts Council, the Carroll County Office of Tourism, the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks and the Carroll County Public Library. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times). (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)

Watching Carroll County’s recent TV promotion inviting tourists to “Come explore Carroll County,” I could not help but notice not a single person of color was featured in the commercial (”No Memorial Day weekend fire carnivals in Carroll; COVID uncertainty forces cancellations, schedule changes,” May 27).

Do they want only whites to visit? Shame on you, Carroll County, for this obvious gaffe!

Cynthia McManus, Catonsville

