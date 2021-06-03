Is Carroll County for whites only? | READER COMMENTARY

Carroll County workers Floyd Welty, left, and Rick Barber install a barn quilt at Hirt Tree Farm in Westminster last November. The quilt is one of the latest installations in the Carroll County Barn Quilt Trail, a collaborative project undertaken by the Carroll County Arts Council, the Carroll County Office of Tourism, the Carroll County Department of Recreation and Parks and the Carroll County Public Library. (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times). (Dylan Slagle/Carroll County Times)