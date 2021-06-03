Is Carroll County for whites only? | READER COMMENTARY

Watching Carroll County’s recent TV promotion inviting tourists to “Come explore Carroll County,” I could not help but notice not a single person of color was featured in the commercial (”No Memorial Day weekend fire carnivals in Carroll; COVID uncertainty forces cancellations, schedule changes,” May 27).
Do they want only whites to visit? Shame on you, Carroll County, for this obvious gaffe!
Cynthia McManus, Catonsville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.