Carroll County school board needs to read some history | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for your recent editorial, “Carroll schools should rethink unworkable politics ban” (Dec. 13). My grandfather Whittaker Chambers would have enjoyed and even laughed aloud at your warning of the Pumpkin Papers at his Pipe Creek Farm. He enjoyed a sharp pen and barbed wit. Touché!
That said, there is much history in the intertwined issues of free speech and academic freedom, which concerned him and many of his contemporaries greatly.
Any Orwellian concept like a “tracking system” repelled my grandfather. In 1937-1938, he defected from the Soviet underground, fearful of losing the lives of himself and his family from a regime of Joseph Stalin which denied people free speech, academic freedom and much, much more. Within a few years, as an editor at Time magazine, he reviewed Arthur Koester’s “Darkness at Noon” (1941) and George Orwell’s “Animal Farm” (1946), both of which critiqued Stalin (thanks to free speech). In 1957, he reviewed Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” under the Orwellian title, “Big Sister Is Watching You.”
On the other hand, in 1953, he wrote, “Is Academic Freedom in Danger?” for Life magazine about congressional hearings on allegedly communistic teachers. I found this article knee-jerkingly McCarthyistic in a surprisingly, even shockingly “Big Brother” way. So, I decided to research it. After many months, I concluded that my grandfather had written the article, in part, to deflect further investigation into his life (after headlining in the news during the Alger Hiss case from 1948 to 1950. His concern? People might connect some of those allegedly communist-sympathizing teachers to his wife (my grandmother, Esther Shemitz) and their old friends. The friends who might have become involved were former communists, either teachers or close to teachers. That was not at all what I expected to find! Thus, I re-learned (as part of an unpublished article) never take things on face value, always ask questions, and always dig deep — like investigative journalists at a newspaper.
One of Whittaker Chambers’ New York contemporaries and acquaintances was Sidney Hook, a philosophy professor. Mr. Hook dealt with the issue of academic freedom for decades. In the 1920s (when he was this country’s leading Marxist philosopher), Mr. Hook served on a committee the American Civil Liberties Union that championed free speech. By the late 1940s and early 1950s, he had taken a decidedly more conservative turn. A most interesting public exchange of letters occurred in The New York Times between Mr. Hook and Alexander Meiklejohn, a former president of Amherst College and champion of academic freedom. Mr. Hook advised some kind of oversight — no “tracking system” — and not by either government or academic officials but by fellow academics. Government and academic officials had already been investigating and dismissing teachers and professors since 1919 when New York’s “Lusk Committee” raided the Rand School of Social Science in Manhattan (where my grandmother studied).
Academic freedom is not at all a new issue and there are excellent historical arguments of all kinds available to read. I recommend that the Carroll County Board of Education do some more research — and some more history reading. I would be happy to recommend some truly fascinating, historical arguments from many viewpoints. It is an engaging academic topic, but a tough subject to make decisions about, and an important subject of public debate and government policy.
After you do more homework, Board of Education, choose very, very carefully. Then, expect to revisit again and again, and expect to choose again and again. The issue will continue throughout this century and onwards.
David Chambers, Westminster
