Carroll County school board needs to read some history | READER COMMENTARY

On the other hand, in 1953, he wrote, “Is Academic Freedom in Danger?” for Life magazine about congressional hearings on allegedly communistic teachers. I found this article knee-jerkingly McCarthyistic in a surprisingly, even shockingly “Big Brother” way. So, I decided to research it. After many months, I concluded that my grandfather had written the article, in part, to deflect further investigation into his life (after headlining in the news during the Alger Hiss case from 1948 to 1950. His concern? People might connect some of those allegedly communist-sympathizing teachers to his wife (my grandmother, Esther Shemitz) and their old friends. The friends who might have become involved were former communists, either teachers or close to teachers. That was not at all what I expected to find! Thus, I re-learned (as part of an unpublished article) never take things on face value, always ask questions, and always dig deep — like investigative journalists at a newspaper.