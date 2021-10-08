Carroll owes a debt of gratitude to its outgoing health officer | READER COMMENTARY

Public heath very rarely takes center stage, but for the past 19 or so months, that is all we ate and breathed. One of the issues with science and health is its honesty. You need to tell people the news that most do not want to hear or believe. Mr. Singer did this. Whether it was an interview in the paper, in front of the minority of angry parents, a vaccine clinic for children, or the Carroll County Board of Education, Mr. Singer showed where the county was in numbers during the pandemic and gave his opinion. His recommendations that were always based on science and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (and other major health organization’s) guidelines. He explained them in a professional manner but in layman terms. His priority was always our health and safety.