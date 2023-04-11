Please don’t require Carroll’s Special Olympians to attend competitions | READER COMMENTARY

We are writing this letter to address a new policy that Special Olympics of Carroll County enacted this past March. Previously, the policy allowed participants to join practices of various sports without having to attend formal competitions. However, the new policy states that if someone participates in any sanctioned Special Olympics sport ― which includes every sport, but pickleball ― the athlete must commit to attending competitions. Failure to attend competitions results in an individual being denied practice sessions for those sports.

Our daughter, Debbie, has an auditory processing disorder that prevents her from attending competitions. In 2021, she attended the summer games in Towson, and during the medal presentation ― which was held inside ― she was traumatized by the reverberation of clapping. It is because of this trauma that she now refuses to attend future summer games.

Advertisement

Despite not being able to attend competitions, Debbie enjoyed practice sessions for both track and field and soccer. She loved being active and socializing with others. However, with the new policy enacted by Special Olympics of Carroll County, our daughter has now effectively been sidelined.

We hope that Special Olympics of Carroll County will reconsider its new policy so that Debbie and others like her can once again be included in their sports.

Advertisement

— Vince and Julie Brusio, Sykesville

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.