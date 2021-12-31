xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Ayn Rand defended academic freedom | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Dec 31, 2021 10:09 AM
Ayn Rand, 1905-1982.
Ayn Rand, 1905-1982.

Whittaker Chambers misrepresented Ayn Rand and her ideas in the 1950s (”Carroll County school board needs to read some history,” Dec. 16). Wouldn’t bother to read anything he or National Review put out.

Ayn Rand was the foremost defender of freedom, individual rights and laissez-faire capitalism in the 20th century. Maybe out of the millions who have read and loved her philosophy some will carry on in the 21st and beyond. She has academic defenders already.

John D. Crawford, Silver Spring

