Carroll County desperately needs school bus drivers | READER COMMENTARY

Our Carroll County community needs to know the extent of the dire school bus driver shortage and how this is affecting the current and future status of our public school students getting to and from school each day.

Carroll County Public Schools bus drivers are the key factor in our children’s daily school transportation yet underappreciated on a daily basis for the unsung superheroes of the school system that they truly are. They have the responsibility of not only getting 40-plus students on each run to school safely each day, but also monitoring their behavior while dealing with traffic, weather, time constraints, route changes and more. Without these dedicated drivers and assistants, most children will not be able to attend school (”Charges still pending in September bus crash near Liberty High; blood test results could take several more months, police say,” Oct. 10).

Advertisement

Although there was a driver shortage prior to the pandemic, the school system is now in a critical situation with an extreme bus driver shortage. Buses are currently doubling up on their regular routes causing delays and confusion. When a driver has to call out for personal emergencies, there are no subs to fill in for them. If there is no driver for a bus, that bus obviously cannot move. Those seats need to be filled and now.

The future of our children’s education depends on these bus drivers getting them to school, so what happens when buses do not have a driver? Working parents will then be responsible for finding ways to get them there on a daily basis. School parking lots will be flooded with cars and chaos. Some students will have no way there and miss out on their education altogether. Kids will no longer enjoy that daily bus ride with their friends that gives them a lapse in their day.

Advertisement

We desperately need people in our county to step up and help fill these positions before it’s too late. It’s a perfect job for folks who are retired with flexible part-time schedules being offered, and for stay-at-home parents since they can get paid to take their own children and others to school (think of it as a mass carpooling gig) plus have a convenient schedule that aligns with their children’s school calendar. At minimum, most bus contractors offer competitive pay, paid training, paid commercial driver’s license, and paid annual physical among other incentives and additional driving opportunities. Applicants are encouraged to contact bus contractors directly or the CCPS transportation department.

We need to all work together to solve this critical issue, so grab the phone and start recruiting. Spread the word to your family, friends, and neighbors. Your community and our schoolchildren are depending on you!

— Lauren Grote, Westminster

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.