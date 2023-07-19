School books aren’t the cause of child sexual abuse | READER COMMENTARY

I read the article about Carroll County Public School officials reviewing a request for the removal of 39 books from public school library shelves with horror (”Requests to remove 39 books from school libraries to be reviewed by Carroll County Public Schools committee,” July 13). Books are not dangerous. People trying to censor what others read is what is dangerous.

Carroll County Moms for Liberty appears to be actively involved in these efforts and some of their arguments were absolutely appalling to me, claiming that certain books are dangerous because abusive and predatory adults use them to coerce kids into talking about sex and sexuality. While I empathize with any person who was sexually abused, I have yet to hear a survivor mention how “The Perks of Being A Wallflower” by Stephen Chbosky led to childhood sexual abuse.

Of course, I have heard how children were forced to view pornography or were shown pictures or videos of sexually explicit content. I thought I had never heard of a book being used for this purpose, but then I realized I was wrong. There is a book that has been used over and over by people to groom and abuse children: the Bible.

I am not saying that I want it banned, but I do want to make the point that if you are choosing to decide what other people can read due to “grooming tactics,” the Bible is where you would start. It has been used by pastors, youth leaders, priests and others to sexually abuse children for decades.

Can you see the ridiculous nature of this book banning argument? I hope my point speaks for itself. If not, please decide for yourself what you or your children can read. Do not let anyone else make that decision for you. Liberty is not about taking other’s decisions away from them. These are very dangerous times.

— Betsy Schindler, Baltimore

