Scott Nash’s commentary in support of House Bill 439 which he claims is intended to close a tax loophole related to the tax treatment of carried interest is simply inaccurate (“Rich should pay their fair share of taxes,” Feb. 19).
In Maryland, capital gains (including carried interest) and ordinary income are taxed at the same rates. There is no loophole.
Phillip Clough, Baltimore
The writer is managing general partner of ABS Capital Partners.
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.