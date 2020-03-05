xml:space="preserve">
The carried interest loophole refers to the ability of private equity to compensate fund managers with a share of profits in a manner that reduces their tax liability. The impact of state taxes is a matter of debate.
Scott Nash’s commentary in support of House Bill 439 which he claims is intended to close a tax loophole related to the tax treatment of carried interest is simply inaccurate (“Rich should pay their fair share of taxes,” Feb. 19).

In Maryland, capital gains (including carried interest) and ordinary income are taxed at the same rates. There is no loophole.

Phillip Clough, Baltimore

The writer is managing general partner of ABS Capital Partners.

