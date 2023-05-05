Carpooling best way to escape rising gas prices | READER COMMENTARY

Commuters could save significantly on gasoline and other costs if they could participate in carpools. File. (Tribune Content Agency). (raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images)

Having been a state employee who retired more than a decade ago, I am glad that I don’t have the concern of my daily commute to Baltimore anymore because of gas prices. But while working, I was able to cut my gasoline usage by up to 75% at times. How? By carpooling (”Cheaper gas and food provide some relief from US inflation,” April 12).

By being in different carpools of two to four people, other perks were enjoyed, including socializing and an occasional power nap. How did I find others to carpool with? The state provided a computer system where interested parties could give their work hours, work location and home location. Contact information for your query would be returned for one’s consideration.

If such a system is no longer in existence, it should be, or others should take it upon themselves to find carpool partners. It could result in less auto repairs, less stress on our infrastructure and less environmental impact.

— John Gurney, Pasadena

