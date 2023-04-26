Carlson’s gone, and the Trump world is due a rude awakening | READER COMMENTARY

Tucker Carlson, left, and former President Donald Trump, right, react during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, N.J., July 31, 2022. (Seth Wenig/Associated Press) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Tucker Carlson, the country’s most dangerous man once Donald Trump got the boot and Rush Limbaugh died, has been made to leave Fox News, which, hopefully, is going to be pounded into billion-dollar submission by subsequent lawsuits over the course of the next year or so (”Tucker Carlson’s surprise Fox News exit catches Trumpworld by surprise,” April 25).

Just like Bill O’Reilly, Carlson will make plenty of money, but he will not be able to do somewhere else what he did at Fox and get away with it. And there’s no way that smarmy, white privilege rhetoric is going to win an election anytime soon — not since the Republican Party shot itself in both feet by showing its true colors and going all-in on “no abortions for anyone” 15 minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade

Given what Fox is staring down the barrel at, it would behoove the network not to replace Carlson with someone else singing the same song. What would be the point? No one could come close to being as unabashed in his hypocrisy.

Fox is on “double secret probation” and if the network wants to hold on to some part of its massive slush fund, it had better stop throwing falsified red meat to its audience for a little while. At long last, truth-telling is having its day in court.

May it prove to be the judicial undoing of the man who made dishonesty so fashionable in the first place, Donald Trump, Mr. Pants-on-Fire himself.

— Neil Rauch, Pikesville

