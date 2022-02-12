Tucker Carlson had a valid point about Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

There have been as many homicides in the city as days so far in 2022. Someone was just shot by a stray bullet while he was sleeping! All of those “fun” things are there, but pretty irrelevant if folks don’t feel safe attending. I noticed a lot of the comments came from the not-so-poor parts of the city like Guilford and Rodgers Forge. The Gallery downtown has closed. Harborplace has been in receivership for years.