Tucker Carlson had a valid point about Baltimore | READER COMMENTARY

I read with some amusement all of the “positives” that were posted in response to the editorial denouncing Tucker Carlson’s rant on Baltimore (”Take that, Tucker,” Feb. 7). Let’s be fair here: the Fox News host wasn’t talking about the lack of arts or entertainment. He was talking about the killing field that the city has become.
There have been as many homicides in the city as days so far in 2022. Someone was just shot by a stray bullet while he was sleeping! All of those “fun” things are there, but pretty irrelevant if folks don’t feel safe attending. I noticed a lot of the comments came from the not-so-poor parts of the city like Guilford and Rodgers Forge. The Gallery downtown has closed. Harborplace has been in receivership for years.
Stores are abandoning the area. And it’s not because of COVID. It’s because of thugs. And the mayor is more concerned with getting plastic bags and polystyrene taken out of the environment. Last time I checked, polystyrene containers and plastic bags don’t carry guns.
Diane Pazourek, Sparks
