Tucker Carlson wants U.S. cities like Baltimore to fail | READER COMMENTARY

Tucker Carlson and his friends and allies have been emboldened by the Donald Trump years to peddle outright their racist and fascist nonsense (“Racist narratives about Baltimore do lasting damage,” Feb. 13). They are waging a war on cities, not just Baltimore but all American cities, because our cities represent the centers in which opposition to all that Mr. Carlson represents arises and gains strength.
Cities house Black and brown Americans, immigrants, refugees and activists (and Democrats) who want to make things better for all of us. In reality, our cities, Baltimore included, have been starved of state and federal initiatives and funding. We have also been neglected or vilified by national leaders of both parties. There will be no solutions or support coming from the feral demagogues like Tucker Carlson: he traffics in hate, malice and ignorance.
Those who work to improve Baltimore and other cities are fed by imagination, hope and understanding. We know who wins, long-term, that battle.
Jon McGill, Baltimore
