Thanks, Baltimore, for supporting the commissioning of the USS Carl M. Levin | READER COMMENTARY

The USS Carl M. Levin was commissioned last month during a ceremony in Baltimore before heading to her home port in Hawaii. The ship is an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer that was named for former U.S. Sen. Carl Levin of Michigan. File. (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun) (Barbara Haddock Taylor/Baltimore Sun)

As co-chair of the committee charged with conducting the commissioning week for the USS Levin, I want to thank all the Baltimore organizations that donated product and services critically important in helping us complete a very successful week (“Navy commissions destroyer, USS Carl M. Levin, in celebration of Baltimore’s sailing history,” June 24).

The Navy League Baltimore Council connected us to many of the Baltimore organizations/companies. The Baltimore Museum of Industry hosted the ship’s crew for a fantastic crab feast with delicious food donated by J.J. McDonnell and Faidley’s Seafood and catered by Stanley C. Dukes and others. The Baltimore Ravens also hosted the crew for a phenomenal, guided tour of M&T Bank stadium. A special video message from Coach Harbaugh reminded us of the importance of supporting national defense and showed us why Coach Harbaugh has been the recipient of the NFL Salute to Service Award. Mission BBQ donated outstanding food for the crew. Former Ravens players Qadry Ismail and Brad Jackson provided great conversation and entertainment.

The Four Seasons Hotel donated their facility to host the Chairman’s Banquet and hosted a fantastic VIP breakfast Saturday morning for guests and the ship’s crew. Chelsey Bell of the Four Season’s deserves a special thanks for her above and beyond service. Wegmans of Crofton, Maryland, donated the drinks and snacks for the post-commissioning refreshments. A special thank you to the Mayor’s Office and deputy mayor, and all the Baltimore Port security and police who worked so hard to ensure everything went smoothly.

I am disappointed by organizations that chose not to support our team in this patriotic cause. The Orioles, after initially agreeing to donate tickets to the crew decided against it. My hope is that when the great city of Baltimore, a maritime town, is called upon for a commissioning, these organizations will realize the value, pride, and return on investment of supporting our Navy, the military and our Nation. We cannot do enough to thank these young people for their service to our country.

— Victor C. See, Jr., Macungie, Pennsylvania

The writer, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral and member of the U.S. Naval Academy Class of 1980, served as co-chair of the commissioning committee for the USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120).

