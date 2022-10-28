Hopkins correct to challenge CareFirst on compensation | READER COMMENTARY

Johns Hopkins Medicine has decided it will continue to accept CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield insurance under a recently-announced resolution of a stalemate that threatened to cut off coverage for thousands of patients. File. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun) (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Indeed, the medical community has finally stepped up to the plate and said “no mas” (”Johns Hopkins, CareFirst reach agreement to keep doctors ‘in network,’” Oct. 26).

When the plumber bills you $100 for his work, one promptly pays him $100. However, when physicians bill $100 for their work, it is deferred for days or even months on end to the insurance industry where, in this case, CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield decides that the physicians’ efforts were, in fact, worth only $20.

Who needs whom? Physicians are providing the actual care, CareFirst not so much as a bandage. For a nonprofit, CareFirst compensates its upper management teams very generously, never mind the extravagant “golden parachutes.” CareFirst Blue Cross of Maryland is among the lowest compensating insurers in the country. Hopkins and other physicians should “just say no.”

— Peter Bell, Monkton

