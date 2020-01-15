All over the world there are countless girls with the potential to be their nation’s next great leader. Smart, capable and ambitious girls have the drive to succeed, but their capacity to do so is often limited by existing gender-based barriers they face. The inclusion of girls in the international political sphere would undoubtedly have a beneficial impact on policy. When their perspectives are included, policy can be more compassionate and effective. We need U.S. legislation that aims to address this problem of exclusion. If young girls are encouraged to take on leadership roles, they will have the confidence and skills to continue as leaders in adulthood. Through their inclusion, girls can express their ideas and build the skills that will serve them, and their communities, for the rest of their lives.