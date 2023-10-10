Rodricks asked Cardin the right questions | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, a Maryland Democrat, talks to reporters after assuming chairmanship of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Dan Rodricks has just taken The Baltimore Sun to the next level on the national stage with his insightful interview of the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, our beloved U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin (”Dan Rodricks: Sen. Ben Cardin expects unified response to Hamas, despite Israel’s internal conflicts,” Oct. 9).

He asked the questions that were on all of our minds, and the senator provided answers that were beyond the political chatter common in today’s news outlets.

Baltimore area sports fans are reeling from a weekend of defeats but the recent front page coverage puts all that in perspective. We need to salvage our republic so we can effectively support our democratic friends.

— Eric Greene, Annapolis

