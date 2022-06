U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin attends a news conference at the Port of Baltimore, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Dear Rachel Combelic (”A question for Sen. Cardin,” June 4):

There absolutely is no reason a civilian should have or need an assault weapon. None. Period.

Sincerely,

— U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin, Washington, D.C.

