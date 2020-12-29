Cardin delivered for seafood industry | READER COMMENTARY

The seafood value chain is filled with family-owned businesses and 1.2 million jobs including nearly 16,000 in Maryland. We appreciate that U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin understands the complexity of the seafood industry and the need for federal help to ensure that we can get seafood from water to table (”Second stimulus check updates: Trump threatens to torpedo $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill with new demands that fellow Republicans have opposed,” Dec. 22).