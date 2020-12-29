Cardin delivered for seafood industry | READER COMMENTARY

The seafood value chain is filled with family-owned businesses and 1.2 million jobs including nearly 16,000 in Maryland. We appreciate that U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin understands the complexity of the seafood industry and the need for federal help to ensure that we can get seafood from water to table (”Second stimulus check updates: Trump threatens to torpedo $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill with new demands that fellow Republicans have opposed,” Dec. 22).
In the new coronavirus stimulus package, Senator Cardin worked to ensure forgivable loan funds can be used for covered business expenses that include accounts receivable debt. This is a critical component of relief because seafood distributors were collectively left with $2.2. billion in debt when dining establishments shut down and could not pay suppliers.
For so many, it’s been a particularly dark year, but this a shining example of government doing the right thing. Thank you, Senator Cardin, for supporting Maryland businesses and jobs.
Brice Phillips, Baltimore
