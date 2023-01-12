Defibrillator law needs changing to improve access, save lives | READER COMMENTARY

Fans stand in support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) before an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Now that everyone is made aware of the benefits of fast defibrillation, it is time to examine the Maryland law (“What happened to critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin? A University of Maryland Medical System cardiologist explains,” Jan. 3). It is one of the most cumbersome in the country. The machines are simplified so much, there is little need for all the rules.

The present law presents liability to owners, preventing the purchase of defibrillators by, say, condominium owners (individuals) and others who should have them available. The law needs changing to be modernized to the present state of the art. It is time for action.

Advertisement

— S.D. Macht, Bethesda

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.