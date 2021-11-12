Want to save the world? Ask Congress to tax carbon. | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun has published many articles on the outcry from young people to take action on the climate crisis. I talk to youth from diverse backgrounds about climate change. They ask many great questions like: Why haven’t the goals from the previous international Conference of Parties (COP) been reached? My response: Leaders made promises they didn’t keep.
So, what actions can ordinary adults make for the children we love to help meet the goals of COP26? A big action would be to use the present U.S. legislative process — reconciliation — to put a price on what we want less of: carbon dioxide emissions from fossil fuels (”UN chief says global warming goal is on ‘life support,’” Nov. 11).
Let’s return that fee to low- and middle-income households as a dividend that will more than offset any increased costs. We should also include a carbon price correction on imports to protect American workers and American industries. That will send a signal to the world to transition away from fossil fuels quickly.
This issue requires ordinary adults to take adult-like actions to change our energy system economy-wide with a market signal to transition quickly while protecting the most vulnerable. Collectively, American citizens are some of the most powerful people on this earth. Use that power this week by calling U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen. Tell them you want carbon pricing and carbon dividends in the reconciliation package.
Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City
