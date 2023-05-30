Using high-carbon energy should come with a cost | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Flares burn at the Shell Norco Manufacturing Complex in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on Aug. 31, 2021, in Norco, Louisiana. Each ton of carbon dioxide that exits a smokestack or tailpipe is doing far more damage than what governments take into account, researchers recently concluded. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File) (Gerald Herbert/AP)

I read with interest the commentary from Christopher B. Summers, “Climate lawsuits are the wrong strategy in the fight for climate action” (May 26). While I agree with Summers that lawsuits are unlikely to solve this global threat to humanity, especially in light of the very conservative majority in the U.S. Supreme Court, I disagree with one central idea in his essay.

Summers focuses on the need to keep energy prices low arguing that lawsuits “could make the energy products that power our daily lives a lot more expensive.” But most economists argue that fossil fuels should be priced according to the real damage they inflict on humanity — by having rising carbon fees assessed on them and the fees should be returned to consumers in a “carbon dividend.”

Advertisement

The successful lawsuits that were brought against the tobacco industry resulted in a sharp increase to tobacco taxation. Tobacco bearing its true cost to society has had a vital result: The number of American smokers shrunk sharply from 20.9% of all adults in 2005 to 11.5% in 2021, saving countless lives. Now, imagine the use of fossil fuels dropping by half over a period of 16 years. This is what needs to happen for our grandchildren to keep their climate future.

Carbon pricing does not depend on court cases. A carbon pricing bill, the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, had 96 sponsors in the last session of Congress. It’s time for it to be introduced again in this Congress.

Advertisement

— Chris Wiegard, Chester, Virginia

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.