U.S. urgently needs to set a fee on carbon | READER COMMENTARY

In his recent commentary, Christopher Summers noted that “Climate change is a global issue with countless causes and contributors,” yet it is also a global issue that needs a 50% greenhouse gas reduction in just seven years (“Climate lawsuits are the wrong strategy in the fight for climate action,” May 26). These two facts combined logically leads to state lawsuits as the wrong strategy for effective climate action.

Summers also noted the need for pragmatic policy but did not offer any. Well, one of the most practical greenhouse gas mitigation policies is a border corrected carbon fee and dividend, as provided by the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021.

It is simple and elegant: Place a fee at the source of fossil fuel extraction in the U.S., starting low and set to increase yearly for 20 years. This provides a strong market signal for all businesses to transition away from fossil fuels. The carbon fee would be returned equally to all households, counting a person as a person regardless of what they do for a living. The carbon fee would also be border-corrected to protect American businesses, and the border-corrected fee would help global transition out of fossil fuels.

Economists have modeled this policy as effective for greenhouse gas reductions at the level that climate scientists have been asking for. Many businesses support this common sense solution as a market signal they can work with.

What’s missing? The political will to reintroduce this potentially bipartisan bill and pass it. Call your members of Congress to tell them you want pragmatic climate mitigation policies such as the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act of 2021.

— Sabrina S. Fu, Ellicott City

