Don’t scorn car owners; help them reduce their carbon profile

It’s true that the “hidden costs [of car ownership] are borne, not by those who drive cars, but by all of us.” However, the brunt of these hidden costs — respiratory illness, injury and environmental degradation, all aggravated by climate change — are overwhelmingly borne by our community’s most vulnerable: the poor and the sick. For those who live close to a metro stop, curbing your car use or abandoning your car completely is commendable. However, we must advocate for sustainable, inclusive solutions if we want to make the car an unhealthy legacy of the past. Otherwise, we risk leaving the most vulnerable members of society behind.