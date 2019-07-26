Don’t scorn car owners; help them reduce their carbon profile

I’m happy that others like transit activist Ethan Goffman (“Excessive car ownership should be scorned,” July 23) have drawn attention to the adverse consequences of car ownership. However, scorning car ownership belittles car owners who must drive. Let’s pump the brakes on the idea that car ownership is simply a matter of priorities and preferences; it’s a necessity for many people.
It’s true that the “hidden costs [of car ownership] are borne, not by those who drive cars, but by all of us.” However, the brunt of these hidden costs — respiratory illness, injury and environmental degradation, all aggravated by climate change — are overwhelmingly borne by our community’s most vulnerable: the poor and the sick. For those who live close to a metro stop, curbing your car use or abandoning your car completely is commendable. However, we must advocate for sustainable, inclusive solutions if we want to make the car an unhealthy legacy of the past. Otherwise, we risk leaving the most vulnerable members of society behind.
One of those solutions lies in putting a price on carbon pollution. Efforts like the bipartisan Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) do just that. Scientists and economists are largely in consensus: a carbon tax and dividend is necessary in transitioning away from the destructive, fossil fuel-dependent economy, into a thriving, green economy. If passed, the revenues made from taxing fossil fuel companies would be redistributed to Americans as a dividend, safeguarding those who will be affected most by cost of living increases.
Instead of scorning car owners, we should encourage all citizens to call on their representatives to support legislation like H.R. 763. With the stakes so high, such measures give us a fighting chance to ensure the well-being of our collective future. We are in a race against the clutch!
Max Gelber, Bethesda
