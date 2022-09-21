Bike lanes don’t cause cars to crash | READER COMMENTARY

A self-described “automotive journalist” recently wrote a letter expressing his opinion that bike lanes and speed cameras caused a rise in traffic fatalities (”Blame bike lanes and speed cameras for recent rise in traffic fatalities,” Sept. 16). I couldn’t find any logical connection supporting either of these propositions. I couldn’t find any reference to any journalistic or automotive expertise either. I do ride the bike lanes in Baltimore several times a week and commute on the Jones Falls Expressway where there are speed cameras. I haven’t even seen an accident caused by a bike lane much less a fatality. And to my untrained eye, the speed cameras on the JFX have exceeded expectations in restraining wanton and reckless speeding drivers.

A comparison to Interstate 695 where there are no speed cameras has made this clear where you are taking your life in your hands. A friend of mine has panic attacks while driving on the Baltimore Beltway when these reckless morons turn up in her rear view mirror. Our automotive journalist may not realize any of this far from the madding crowd in Fallston where I doubt there are few, if any, bike lanes.

In my humble opinion, the pandemic resulted in nil enforcement of speed violations. Once this became common knowledge, maniacs took advantage of this driving as fast as they could. The pandemic also resulted in much less road congestion, which freed up ample lane space to perform these terrifying automotive gyrations with impunity.

A wise clergyman told me in my youth that any political theory could be reduced to the question of whether the nature of mankind is evil or good. Our automotive journalist clearly opts for the latter, thinking the illusion of untrammeled “freedom” — in the form of single car ownership with gargantuan demands for lane space and interminable highway construction — is the chief end of man.

— Paul R. Schlitz Jr., Baltimore

