Maryland history did not begin with John Smith | READER COMMENTARY

This detail from Capt. John Smith's famous early 1600's map of the Chesapeake Bay region shows the village of Kecoughtan in Virginia. File. (Courtesy of Virtual Jamestown). (Courtesy of Virtual Jamestown)

I’m writing with congratulations to 3P and a gentle reminder to all that Maryland history did not begin with the voyage of Capt. John Smith (”Retracing John Smith’s historic sail 415 years later,” Aug. 7).

While the lands Smith charted in the early 17th century were unknown to him and other Europeans, peoples Indigenous to this region had been living here roughly 11,000-to-12,000 years before his arrival and their descendants are still here today.

— Ashley Minner Jones, Baltimore

The writer is assistant curator for history and culture at the Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian.

