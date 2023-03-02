McCarthy’s handling of Jan. 6 video a big problem | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump, right, talks with Donald Trump Jr., center, and Tucker Carlson at the 16th tee during the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf tournament in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 31, 2022. Thousands of hours surveillance footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack are being made available to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. It's a stunning level of access granted by Speaker Kevin McCarthy that is raising new questions about the House Republican leader’s commitment to transparency, oversight and safety at the Capitol. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) (Seth Wenig/AP)

I am a former journalist and college instructor with a deep respect for the First Amendment. When the word broke that Tucker Carlson was being awarded a scoop in the form of the Jan. 6 tapes, I waited breathlessly for the follow-up that would explain that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy broke the law that forbids government officials from handing over information to a particular source as a quid pro quo. These are the kind of alliances that give me nightmares (”House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends giving Fox host Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage access,” Feb. 28).

But I heard nothing until I saw Michael Meyerson’s commentary in The Baltimore Sun (”Giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 video violates the First Amendment,” Feb. 28). I am dumbfounded. Are our editors so uninformed that they don’t realize the implications of this? In the last 10 years, I have watched as little pieces of our government are thrown overboard and our journalists run breathlessly from one scandal to another.

Advertisement

As William Butler Yeats observed in “The Second Coming”: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.” And, as the poem concludes, “ … what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”

— Linda Meilink, Modesto, California

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.