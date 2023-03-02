McCarthy’s handling of Jan. 6 video a big problem | READER COMMENTARY

I am a former journalist and college instructor with a deep respect for the First Amendment. When the word broke that Tucker Carlson was being awarded a scoop in the form of the Jan. 6 tapes, I waited breathlessly for the follow-up that would explain that U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy broke the law that forbids government officials from handing over information to a particular source as a quid pro quo. These are the kind of alliances that give me nightmares (”House Speaker Kevin McCarthy defends giving Fox host Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 footage access,” Feb. 28).
But I heard nothing until I saw Michael Meyerson’s commentary in The Baltimore Sun (”Giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 video violates the First Amendment,” Feb. 28). I am dumbfounded. Are our editors so uninformed that they don’t realize the implications of this? In the last 10 years, I have watched as little pieces of our government are thrown overboard and our journalists run breathlessly from one scandal to another.
As William Butler Yeats observed in “The Second Coming”: “Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.” And, as the poem concludes, “ … what rough beast, its hour come round at last, Slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?”
— Linda Meilink, Modesto, California
