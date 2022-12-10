Would Capitol Police take a bullet for GOP lawmakers? | READER COMMENTARY

Watching Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at the ceremony honoring Capitol Police officers made me wonder what would happen if the U.S. Capitol were again attacked (”Officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 receive Congressional Gold Medals,” Dec. 6).
How many Capitol Police officers would now take a bullet to save the two leaders who refused to indict the Jan. 6 mob’s inciter-in-chief, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the other 19 members of Congress who refused to honor their valiant efforts to save our country?
Advertisement
— Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pennsylvania
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.