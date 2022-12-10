Would Capitol Police take a bullet for GOP lawmakers? | READER COMMENTARY

Charles and Gladys Sicknick, father and mother of slain U.S. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, are greeted by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, center, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, at right, during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony honoring law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington, D.C. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. The members of the Sicknick family declined to shake hands with McConnell and McCarthy. At left is U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Watching Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at the ceremony honoring Capitol Police officers made me wonder what would happen if the U.S. Capitol were again attacked (”Officers who defended Capitol on Jan. 6 receive Congressional Gold Medals,” Dec. 6).

How many Capitol Police officers would now take a bullet to save the two leaders who refused to indict the Jan. 6 mob’s inciter-in-chief, U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and the other 19 members of Congress who refused to honor their valiant efforts to save our country?

— Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pennsylvania

