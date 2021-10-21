Facts matter: Jan. 6 was not necessarily U.S. Capitol’s worst attack | READER COMMENTARY

On Jan. 6, none of the insurrectionists shot anyone with a firearm. No one was killed except for an unarmed female veteran. There was no gunfire, except from the Capitol police officer who shot the female rioter in the face. While the event was certainly a riot by a bunch of non-thinkers who damaged a lot of property that I helped pay for, was it equivalent to shooting five congressmen? The media appears to hope that no one knows about the events in 1954, and thanks to our education system they are safe in that assumption.